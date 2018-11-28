More than 100 defendants federally charged in crime reduction effort

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A combined effort of local and federal officials to take a bite out of violent crime in Louisville is paying off.
Wednesday, United States Attorney Russell Coleman announced more than 100 previous felony offenders in possession of firearms are now facing federal charges.
Several Louisville crime victims were there for the announcement about Project Safe Neighborhoods. They were impressed with the work being done so far, but hope the feds' involvement means the criminals charged will get the punishment they believe they deserve.
“I do feel like our system is like a revolving door,” Louisville mother Teri Tharpe said.
Ten years ago, Tharpe’s son was murdered, days before he was supposed to start classes at the University of Kentucky. Joe Gaither admitted to the killing in court, but got a plea deal and less time.
Tharpe and other crime victims spoke with federal officials and local crimefighters with Project Safe Neighborhoods behind closed doors after the press conference. They hope PSN’s work will lessen the pain for victims’ families in the legal system going forward -- because there’s no parole in the federal system.
“Maybe some of the people on the streets will say, ‘Hey, let’s think about this before you do a crime, because now you’re going federal,’” Tharpe said.
In March of 2018, Elijah Eubanks was charged with attempted murder after police said he fired his gun at officers. Now, he also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The effort has led to more than 100 previous felony offenders in possession of guns to be federally charged. The total number of federal firearms prosecutions has increased by 60 percent.
Coleman showed one of the confiscated guns.
“Weapons like this, targeting the officers standing behind me,” he said, “while it is about numbers, it’s about promises. It’s promises about the feds to be more relevant in this community and tackling violent crime.”
LMPD officers were commended for their work but all agree, it’s just getting started.
“We’ve seen a reduction in homicides, but we still had 73 people killed so far this year,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. “And we’ve seen a reduction in shootings, but as of Monday, we still had 276 people shot.”
Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine told the victims’ families when it comes to plea deals for defendants, part of the problem is getting witnesses to come forward. He said it continues to be a challenge. He made a plea for people to step up after witnessing a crime.
