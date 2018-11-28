Nurse lied about having cancer and exploited co-workers, gets 2 years in prison

DELAWARE, OH (WSYX/CNN) - A former nurse in Ohio who admitted to lying about having terminal cancer is headed to prison.
A judge sentenced Tawni Fuller to two years in prison on Monday after her victims told her how her phony cancer diagnosis ruined their trust and stole their time and money.
“This woman’s moral compass is broken,” said one.
Fuller admitted to faking lung cancer, even going so far as to wear a cancer costume, leading her fellow nurse anesthetists at Ohio State University’s Wexner Center to cover her shifts.
They also gave her gifts and support totaling in the thousands of dollars.
When they learned the diagnosis was fake, they grew fearful.
“At that time I thought of the gun that was in her nightstand and even recall being scared of reentering the house to grab my belongings before I fled,” said one victim of a confrontation with Fuller.
Fuller was even accused of exploiting the death of one friend's husband. Tina Dalzell, a co-worker, said Fuller faked near-death experiences and claimed she saw Dalzell’s husband on the other side.
“What you took from me can never be repaid,” she said. “Miss fuller took time from me. The evenings I worked for Miss Fuller, and the times I took her food, were all times I could have spent with my husband. I didn't know the time mattered then."
Those victims were skeptical when Fuller apologized.
"I know I'll never be able to pay back all of the pain I have caused you,” she said. “I'm truly sorry from the bottom of my heart."
And even the judge couldn't believe what he was hearing.
"It's almost evil what I heard today,” the judge said. “It's just plain evil."
Fuller pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and telecommunications fraud.
Copyright 2018 WSYX via CNN. All rights reserved.