Petition urges Texas Roadhouse to change breastfeeding policy in restaurants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An online petition is racking up the signatures as fallout from a confrontation over public breastfeeding continues.
Sadie Durbin filed a lawsuit last week following the incident at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in St. Matthews.
“(My baby) had been nursing for maybe about five minutes and the manager came up and he had one of those big black napkins,” Durbin told WAVE 3 News last week. “He rushed up and was shaking his head and said, 'Ma’am, we’re getting a lot of complaints, and we are going to need you to cover up.”
Durbin said she told the manager she was “well within my rights to breastfeed my daughter here.”
In response to the incident, Texas Roadhouse gave WAVE 3 News the following statement:
Texas Roadhouse supports the rights of all mothers to breastfeed their children in public, including in our restaurants. Unfortunately, our employee’s handling of this situation was misguided and wrong. His offer of a napkin to cover up was not to embarrass or prevent her from nursing her child but in reaction to complaints from other guests. This is a great opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to women’s right to breastfeed in our restaurants, which we will do.
Public breastfeeding has been a hot-button issue in recent years, and advocates are responding to the petition accordingly. As of this writing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 6,000 people have signed the online petition, urging Texas Roadhouse to “change their company policy to state that mothers are free to breastfeed in their restaurants," despite the chain’s statement above that states it supports “women’s right to breastfeed in our restaurants.”
