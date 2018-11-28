SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Today’s video is a long one as there is quite a bit to cover...so sit back and relax :)
SNOW BOARD:
Tonight: Flurries for southern IN possible
Thursday AM: Brief freezing drizzle risk
Next Tuesday/Wednesday: Rain to snow. Setup to watch.
12/7-12/9 Rain to snow. Setup to watch.
DISCUSSION:
Alert Day for Saturday: Still some questions on the track of the low pressure but in general it appears a period of heavy rain is likely early in the day. Especially along/west of I-65. Strong wind gusts in general over 30 mph look to be in the cards as well.
Those winds will increase if we go partly sunny for a few hours Saturday afternoon and that is indeed possible. This break will allow for highs to climb well into the 60s to near the record of 70 degrees set back in 1970.
The warm could also help aid in a line of t-storms for the late afternoon. This looks especially true along/north of I-64. Severe potential is there so we need to watch this. The Alert Day is out to flag this period as one to watch that could impact our area with significant weather.
A break shows up on Sunday before we focus on early next week.
The question here is how far south does the front push? That is important as another low pressure will develop along it and track east. As of now, this looks to be a rain to snow setup but the placement of where that wave forms can (and will) alter how much of each type. This one certainly needs more time in the oven...
