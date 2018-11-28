Teen accused of robbery, waving loaded gun in Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police said a teen robbed a man and his nine-year-old son in the food court of Mall St. Matthews on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Robert Lamont Lewis Jr., 19, was arrested on Monday.
According to his arrest report, Lewis and another person robbed the man at gunpoint around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after cornering them in the mall’s food court. Officers said Lewis threatened the victim’s life, along with the life of the man’s child.
Police said Lewis then “ripped the shopping bag from the victim’s hand," which had three pairs of new shoes, a video game and about $500 in cash.
Lewis wasn’t arrested for two days.
According to court documents, on Sunday, Lewis and the same victim from the day before got into a verbal argument again at Mall St. Matthews.
Officers said Lewis then waved a loaded handgun in a crowded hallway of the mall.
Both instances were captured on surveillance camera, according to his arrest report.
Lewis turned himself in to police on Monday. He’s charged with first degree robbery and first degree wanton endangerment. Both are felony charges.
He’s being held on a $25,000 cash bond. Lewis is due in court on Wednesdsay.
