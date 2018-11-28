William, Kate pay tribute to UK soccer team owner

Kate Duchess of Cambridge, front, with Prince William, meet with various players and Leicester City manager Claude Puel, right, during a visit to pay tribute to those who were killed in an helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club's King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai billionaire owner of Premier League team Leicester City was among five people who died after his helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. Son of former owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha at left. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) (AP)