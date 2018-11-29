Army wants Microsoft's HoloLens headsets for battlefield

FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo people use Microsoft Hololens to get an impression of Mercedes accessories on the stand of Mercedes-Benz during the first media day of the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany. Federal contract records show the U.S. Army has awarded Microsoft a $480 million contract to supply its HoloLens headsets to soldiers. The head-mounted displays use augmented reality, which means viewers can see virtual imagery superimposed over the real-world scenery in front of them. Microsoft says the technology will provide troops with better information to make decisions. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (AP)