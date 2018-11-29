1 Bellarmine wins 59th straight in Knights Hall, 74-60 over Lindenwood

11/28/2018 | Men's Basketball | Box Score
LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The No. 1 Bellarmine Knights used a 20-6 run about midway through the first half and rode that momentum to a 74-60 victory over LIndenwood in a nonconference game in Knights Hall on Wednesday night.
The Knights turned in a dominating defensive performance in jumping out to a 37-12 advantage in the game’s first 15:05. However, the Lions roared back to close the gap to just 43-25 at the break.After intermission, Lindenwood continued to claw into the Knights' lead, but could get no closer than 13.
Bellarmine improves to 5-0 with the win while extending its home win streak to 59 games.
Lindenwood falls to 6-4 on the season with three of those losses coming to top 20 teams.Two Knights turned in double-doubles with Ben Weyer pouring in 17 points and yanking down 10 rebounds while Adam Eberhard tossing in 11 points and handing out 10 assists without committing a turnover.Alex Cook tied for game-high honors with 17 points for Bellarmine, and Chivarsky Corbett chipped in 10.
As a team, the Knights converted 52.1 percent of their shots while holding the Lions to 44 percent."Our command of what we’re asking them to do is terrific," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. “Defensively...it’s impressive to watch.” However, the 14th year head coach was disappointed that his squad didn’t put together a complete game. “We don’t finish the (first) half,” he said, “and then we start the second half as lackadaisical as you can be. Then we just played the game out,” Davenport said. He added that the next two days in practice, “we’re going to practice halftime.”
Bellarmine will need to be at the top of its game in its next outing, which is the Knights' Great Lakes Valley Conference opener. That game comes Saturday at 8:30 PM (ET) on the road at Southern Indiana, against a team Davenport called “the best we’ve faced by far.”Tickets for the Southern Indiana game are available through the Bellarmine ticket office. All seats are $10 and must be purchased before Friday at 3 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets call 502-272-8036. BOX SCORE (HTM)
Official release from Bellarmine sports information