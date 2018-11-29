1 Bellarmine wins 59th straight in Knights Hall, 74-60 over Lindenwood

As a team, the Knights converted 52.1 percent of their shots while holding the Lions to 44 percent."Our command of what we’re asking them to do is terrific," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. “Defensively...it’s impressive to watch.” However, the 14th year head coach was disappointed that his squad didn’t put together a complete game. “We don’t finish the (first) half,” he said, “and then we start the second half as lackadaisical as you can be. Then we just played the game out,” Davenport said. He added that the next two days in practice, “we’re going to practice halftime.”