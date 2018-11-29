Coroner IDs man, young son who died after being found unconscious in garage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father and his young son have been identified a day after what police call a “horrific accident” in a suburban Louisville garage.
Juvenal Garcia Mora, 39, and his 3-year-old son, Cruz Isaac Garcia, were found dead in the garage of their home in Valley Station on Wednesday morning.
“The car was inside the garage, the children appeared to be inside the car and the male was outside of the car,” Louisville Metro Police Department Lt. Emily McKinley said. “It appeared to be that he had warmed the car up while it was in the garage, and trying to get the kids out the door to school and start the day.”
Mora, his son and his 7-year-old daughter were rushed to Southwest Hospital, where Mora and his son were pronouncd dead. His daughter was then taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the mother had already left for work when it happened. When Mora didn’t show up for work and his daughter didn’t arrive at school, concerned family members went to the house and found the tragic scene.
