Councilmembers hope to temporarily hold off on short term rental permits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three members of the Louisville Metro Council hope to temporarily hold off on issuing permits for short term rentals, such as Airbnbs, in Louisville.
Councilman Bill Hollander (D-District 9), President David James (D-District 6) and Councilman Brandon Coan (D-District 8) are proposing an ordinance that would temporarily impose a moratorium on the conditional use permits for short term rentals for homes that are not a resident’s primary residence.
“It’s really a time out,” Hollander said.
Hollander said he’s received several complaints from residents in his district.
“Short term rentals that are not the primary residence of the host have caused some problems and complaints in my district and throughout the city,” Hollander said.
He said he has heard of complaints like loud parties and a lack of parking on the street.
“We are not saying we don’t want short term rentals in the community,” Hollander said. “Once one of these conditional use permits has been issued for these short term rentals, it is grandfathered. So what we are saying here is if we are considering changes, including potentially not having more of those in the future, why would we want to have more of those between now and when we enact those new rules? So this is a time out for a very short period.”
Rob Schenkenfelder said there are a few short term rental homes along his street. He sees it as a convenient thing as a traveler, but can also see the challenges with it when it comes to owners who are renting a home they don’t live in.
“As a property owner, you feel that you should be able to stay within the laws but rent out your property like you can with a long term rental,” Schenkenfelder said. “But the difference is with short term rentals, it’s more transient. You have more people in and out of the house, which opens up the opportunity for potentially bad guests that are staying at the house.”
Schenkenfelder said he would like to see more rules when it comes to accountability of owners renting their homes, as well as a way to manage how many Airbnbs are on one street.
“Having a map in the city of knowing exactly where all the Airbnbs are, then designating which Airbnbs the property owners live at the property, and then which Airbnbs are not the primary residence -- because those are two different things,” Schenkenfelder suggested. “I think if they could find a way to do that, it would make it a better process.”
Hollander said there aren’t any rules currently about how many Airbnbs can be on a street or in a neighborhood.
“That may be something we want to study as well,” he said.
Hollander said this moratorium would only last a few months, probably until March, while Metro Council decides how to revise the rules and regulations for short term rentals.
