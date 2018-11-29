Cruise control: GM's No. 2 exec to run self-driving car unit

Ammann, 46, knows his way around finance. His resume includes a stint as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and as GM's former chief financial officer before being promoted to president in 2014. He joined GM in 2010 as its treasurer to help lead the company's initial public offering of stock later that year. His role in that IPO is likely to fan speculation that GM eventually will spin off Cruise, which is currently valued at $14.6 billion after getting investments from Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank and Honda earlier this year.