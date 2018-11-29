1 dead in officer-involved shooting at home in southeast Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A domestic dispute at a home in southeast Louisville led to a fatal officer-involved shooting, MetroSafe and Louisville Metro Police said.
Police were called to a home in the 9900 block of Mary Dell Lane around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off Billtown Road near Charlie Vettiner Park.
Emergency dispatchers were told there was a domestic argument at that address.
Officers responded and people at the home told them a man was being violent and was armed with a gun.
Around 11:15 p.m., there was a report of shots fired at the same location, MetroSafe confirmed.
“Shortly thereafter they ended up in a confrontation with a man where shots were exchanged. The man who fired shots at officers is deceased," LMPD chief Steve Conrad said.
The name of the victim and the officers involved has not been released.
“The last thing an officer wants to do is use force, particularly lethal force. We do what we can to deescalate situations any time we’re given an opportunity. And in this situation, it’s so early in the investigation I don’t know what officers had an opportunity to do or not do, but based on the information that was shared with me, they encountered deadly force and they responded to defend themselves," Conrad said.
Conrad said the officers would be placed on administrative leaving pending an investigating by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.
