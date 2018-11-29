Employees, inmates accused of smuggling drugs into LMDC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple people will stand trial in connection to a smuggling ring that officials said was used to get drugs into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Six people have been charged in connection to the operation, which happened in May of 2017. Charles E. Brown, 33, Deserea Fuget, 35, Cedric Wells, 35, Jasmine Humphrey, 30, Antonio Williamson, 31, Antonio Young, 31, and Scott Young, 53, were all listed in connection to the case.
Officials said heroin, pills, suboxine, marijuana and tobacco were being smuggled into LMDC with the help of inmates, employees and outside dealers and money handlers.
The employees were not sworn officers but some were employees of a company working for LMDC under contract, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Cooke.
Charges include drug trafficking and promoting contraband.
The trial has been delayed until June 2019.
