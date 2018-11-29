FORECAST: AM freezing drizzle, rain; cloudy and warmer afternoon

ALERT DAYS: Saturday (12/1/18)
ALERTS: THIS MORNING: Brief period of freezing rain possible along and north of I-64. Watch for slick spots, especially elevated surfaces. SATURDAY: Gusty winds, heavy rain, strong t-storms possible.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light snow and freezing rain have begun to creep closer to WAVE Country this morning.
Temperatures to start the day are in the upper 20s to low 30s. Around sunrise, we'll start to see freezing rain and rain showers pushing through the area. Areas along and north of I-64 look most likely to see the freezing rain this morning. Pavement temperatures in these areas are at or just below freezing so potential impacts will be greatest in these spots, especially in counties northeast of the Metro.
By mid-morning, we mostly transition to rain as temperatures rise. Rain tapers off by mid-afternoon but a light drizzle can still be expected.
This afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-40s and continue to rise overnight as a warm front lifts north.
Showers return around midnight and continue through most of Friday morning before fading.
Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon. Highs jump into the 60s on Saturday. With the warmth comes the chance of strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon.
FORECAST
TODAY: Freezing drizzle transitions to rain (40%); Cloudy; Warmer; HIGH: 46°
TONIGHT: Showers return late (60%); Cloudy; Temperatures rising; LOW: 46°
FRIDAY: Rain (60%); Warmer; HIGH: 60°
IN THE APP
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Alert Day: Heavy rain/strong winds possible Saturday
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.