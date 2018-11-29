JCPS teacher accused of driving drunk with toddler in the car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS teacher has been accused of driving drunk - more than three times the legal limit - with her child in the car.
Police in West Buechel said just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night they received a call of a car that had run off the road at Bashford Avenue Storage.
Sarah Villarreal, 40, was found in that car which police said wasn’t running. Her 3-year-old daughter and several empty wine bottles were inside.
Police said it was 25 degrees outside at the time of the discovery.
Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Public Schools district confirmed Villarreal is a fifth grade teacher at Frayser Elementary. The district is reviewing the situation.
Villarreal has been charged with DUI and wanton endangerment.
