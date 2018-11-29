Kentucky man admits to sleeping with girlfriend’s corpse

CAMPBELLSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A Henry County man has been charged with abusing the corpse of his girlfriend.
Police were called to a home on Melody Lane on October 21 on reports of a dead woman inside.
At the home, police said they found the body of Loretta Rusatasky, 65, in an unattached building on her property.
Officials said they believe her boyfriend, Patrick Hill, 57, knew she was dead the day before. He was arrested the same day the body was found.
Hill spoke to LEX 18 in Lexington on Wednesday and admitted to sleeping with Rusatasky’s lifeless body, but claimed no crime was committed.
“I put my arm around her,” Hill said. “I put a blanket over her to keep her warm, to kind of let her feel that I was with her.”
The coroner ruled Rusatasky died from natural causes.
Three weeks after the initial arrest, Hill was arrested again when he was accused of forging Rusatasky’s signature on a $3,000 check.
Hill faces charges for abuse of a corpse and forgery.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.