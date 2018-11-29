Kitten rescued from trash bag in dumpster behind KY business

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A kitten was rescued from a dumpster, saving his life on a cold winter night in Kentucky.
The Humane Society of Nelson County said the little guy was put in a trash bag and tossed into the dumpster near a business in Bardstown.
They believe the kitten is about seven weeks old.
The Humane Society shared the good news on their Facebook page. With temperatures around freezing, they said the kitten likely would not have made it through the night.
“There is no acceptable reason for any small animal to be treated like this when it can be brought to the Humane Society where it will be given shelter from the elements and will be kept warm and be fed,” the post read.
The kitten is safely with a foster home until he can find his forever home.
