Late homeowner’s bequest of Cherokee Triangle gem is huge gift to charity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gorgeous home for sale in the Highlands won’t only be a great place to live for its new owners; its sale means a major windfall for a beloved local organization.
That organization - Boys and Girls Haven - has had a tough week. Tuesday, an apartment building that houses 16 teens and young adults was destroyed by fire.
But two days later brought welcome news of a major donation: A stunning, newly renovated home on Cherokee Road valued at $850,000. It just went on the market, and for Boys and Girls Haven, the timing could not be any better.
From the first step inside 1304 Cherokee Road, past and present combine beautifully in the historic five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. From its hardwood-floor inlay, to working fireplace and coffered ceilings, it’s impressive.
Lenihan Sotheby’s agent Terri Bass gave WAVE 3 News a tour of the Cherokee Triangle gem that’s been completely renovated. Its finished, 3,737 square feet include a new kitchen with high-end appliances, new roof and HVAC and a renovated carriage house with a two-car garage.
Its sale also includes a first Bass, an experienced real estate agent.
“All the proceeds are going to a charity,” Bass said with a smile.
Boys and Girls Haven is a longtime Louisville organization known for sheltering and healing children and young adults who’ve been abandoned, abused or neglected.
"It’s a really good feeling,” Bass said. That’s especially true after this week’s devastating fire at the Klondike Lane campus.
“It’s a great surprise,” Boys and Girls Haven CEO Read Harris said, adding that he just found out about the anonymous home donor’s specific bequest. “To have someone be so intent in terms of doing what matters for kids who are so disadvantaged, it’s just wow, just wow.”
The late donor, a well-known antiques collector and dealer, told the trusted friends in charge of his estate that because he was lucky enough to make a nice living, he would gift the home he loved, in the hope it would help boys and girls who didn’t have one. He said he believed Boys and Girls Haven has always done a good job of caring for those young people.
“With this story and this information, we can get out there and help do everything we can to maximize the sale of this and do the right thing with this gift,” Harris said. “And the right thing is taking care of these children and that, I promise, we will continue to do.”
Harris said the giving of this community from many organizations and people has been unbelievable since the fire.
Once the home is sold, the Louisville Community Foundation will manage the donation to Boys and Girls Haven.
If you’re interested in the home, you can contact Terri Bass at Lenihan Sotheby’s International or come to the open house Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.