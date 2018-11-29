LMPD officers and the man they shot dead Wednesday night identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identifications of three people involved in Wednesday night's deadly LMPD shooting were released Thursday.
At a news conference Thursday morning, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the man who fired at officers and was shot dead was 35-year-old Benjamin Kennedy.
The officers who fired their weapons were named as William Mattingly and Dallas Constant. Mattingly was re-hired last year after retiring following more than 20 years of service. Constant joined the force last year.
Body-camera video also was released at Thursday’s news conference. One officer’s video was too dark to make anything out, but audio was clear of the multiple gunshots that were fired.
The other officer’s video, however, showed the moment the officer fired multiple shots at the suspect, causing the suspect to fall down. That video will be available shortly on WAVE3.com.
"The last thing an officer wants to do is use force, particularly lethal force," Conrad said. "We do what we can to deescalate situations any time we're given an opportunity. And in this situation ... they encountered deadly force and they responded to defend themselves."
At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a call about a domestic dispute sent officers to a home in the 9900 block of Mary Dell Lane. That’s in southeast Louisville near Billtown Road and Charlie Vettiner Park.
“Shortly thereafter, they ended up in a confrontation with a man where shots were exchanged,” Conrad said. “The man who fired shots at officers is deceased.”
Neighbors in the area said they heard or saw what happened. David Savastio went for a jog Wednesday night and said he saw part of it.
“I’ve been on hundreds of walks late at night with no problem,” he said. “Right before that, I walked past another man across the street. He called the police so I assumed there was more going on then what I had seen before. It was just sort of an odd experience turning around and seeing someone fire shots into the sky.”
They have both been placed on administrative leave pending an investigating by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit, which is standard protocol.
