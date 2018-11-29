Man killed in Campbellsville crash identified

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man who died in a chain-reaction crash in Taylor County has been identified.
Several vehicles were involved in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that shut down Highway 55 near Swan's Landing in Campbellsville.
Campbellsville police said a woman driving a 2017 GMC Yukon was stopped on Kentucky 55 waiting to turn left when a 2003 Dodge dually pickup that was pulling a goose neck trailer loaded with logs failed to stop and caused a chain reaction crash with two other vehicles in between.
One of the vehicles was a taxi. Steven Taylor, 31, of Burkesville, who was a passenger in the taxi was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital where he died. A 3-year-old child who was in another vehicle remains in critical condition at Norton Children’s Hospital.
Everyone else involved in the crash, except the driver of the Dodge, was treated at Taylor Regional Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.