LMPD: Officer-involved shooting reported during domestic dispute at home in southeast Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A domestic dispute at a home in southeast Louisville led to an officer-involved shooting, MetroSafe and Louisville Metro Police said.
Police were called to a home in the 9900 block of Mary Dell Lane around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off Billtown Road near Charlie Vettiner Park.
Emergency dispatchers were told there was a domestic argument at that address.
Officers responded and people at the home told them a man was being violent, and was armed with a gun.
Around 11:15 p.m., there was a report of shots fired at the same location, MetroSafe confirmed.
The suspect was shot, MetroSafe said. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.
The man’s condition is not known.
There have not been reports of any injured officers.
Mary Dell Lane and the surrounding area is blocked off due to police activity.
This story will be updated.
