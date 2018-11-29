$15 million renovation happening at Floyd County Jail

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Major renovations are now underway at the Floyd County Jail. The $15 million project will add 125 new bunks, new showers and toilets and other upgrades.
For the first time, the jail is getting a body scanner that will detect drugs and other contraband being brought in.
The kitchen is also getting a makeover. The jail prepares 1,000 meals a day and the current dishwasher can only hold six trays.
“Our stoves and fryers are now approaching the age to where if they break, they can’t find the parts,” Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Captain David Furman said.
The renovations are expected to take about a year to complete.
