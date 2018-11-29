Next US moon landing will be by private companies, not NASA

FILE- In this April 1972 photo made available by NASA, John Young salutes the U.S. flag at the Descartes landing site on the moon during the first Apollo 16 extravehicular activity. America's next moon landing will be made by private companies, not NASA. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, that nine U.S. companies will compete in delivering experiments to the lunar surface. (Charles M. Duke Jr./NASA via AP, File) (AP)