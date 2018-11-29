Pass the Cash: Family with enormous medical bill learns the power of friendship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville family was slapped with an enormous medical bill they can never pay, but now at least they know they don’t have to go through their struggle alone.
Kathy reached out to WAVE 3 News to Pass the Cash to her longtime friend, Valerie. The two have been friends for 55 years.
Valerie’s husband suffered a heart attack and complications kept him in the hospital for three months days, with 42 days spent in the Intensive Care Unit. Some didn’t think he would get to return home.
But he did.
Now, the family is faced with a medical bill totaling more than a million dollars -- something they will never be able to pay.
Against that large sum, $550 dollars doesn’t seem like a lot, but it was enough to let Valerie and her husband know that someone cares.
If you’d like to Pass the Cash, click or tap here to nominate someone.
