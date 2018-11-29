Police: Threats against Trinity involved gas cans, matches

“I think this is an excellent point to reach out to whoever you are, Proud Clarion, this is your opportunity to step up, step forward, take ownership, call 893-9000 and ask for Det. Mark Richardson. This is your one opportunity to get on the bus right now on the front end and get a good seat,” Cobaugh said. “You will be treated fairly, and with respect but this is our open invitation to you whoever you are to step forward sooner than later.”