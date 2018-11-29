Police: Threats against Trinity involved gas cans, matches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Threats involving gas cans and matches made on social media concerning Trinity High School prompted officials to cancel classes for Thursday.
St. Matthews Police assistant chief Maj. Tony Cobaugh said he was made aware of the threats posted to Twitter from the handle Proud Clarion on Wednesday night following Jeff Brohm’s announcement to remain at Purdue.
“We have no choice but to take threats like this seriously, especially when it involves a school within our own community here in St. Matthews,” Cobaugh said. “We live in a society now and a world today where shame on you if you take these things lightly. It doesn’t matter if the nature of it at the moment was satirical, it caused alarm, it’s a threat, you’re taling about burning down a school building. I don’t think there’s any other way to look at it,” Cobaugh said.
The FBI was also notified about the threats. Investigators are working to locate the individual who made them and Cobaugh urged them to come forward.
“I think this is an excellent point to reach out to whoever you are, Proud Clarion, this is your opportunity to step up, step forward, take ownership, call 893-9000 and ask for Det. Mark Richardson. This is your one opportunity to get on the bus right now on the front end and get a good seat,” Cobaugh said. “You will be treated fairly, and with respect but this is our open invitation to you whoever you are to step forward sooner than later.”
The person or persons who made the threat are facing terroristic threatening charges.
Cobaugh ordered a 24 hour police patrol at the school which remains in effect.
Trinity released a statement Thursday afternoon that read, “We have no comment at this time other than we appreciate the St. Matthews Police Department’s serious attention given to this matter.”
