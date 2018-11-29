Proud Clarion: 1967 Kentucky Derby winner, and suspect now under arrest for Trinity High School threats

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the social-media threat that prompted a local high school to shut down.
Thor H. Wiljanen, 29, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening, WAVE 3 News confirmed.
Police said Wiljanen was behind the Twitter account “Proud Clarion,” which sent several threatening tweets following Jeff Brohm’s decision to reject Louisville’s offer to become its football coach, choosing to remain at Purdue instead. Brohm is a Trinity and UofL graduate. It’s worth noting that Proud Clarion was the winner of the 1969 Kentucky Derby.
Below are a few screengrabs of the tweets that were later taken down. WARNING: Some language might be offensive to some readers:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.