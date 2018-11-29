SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Busy pattern ahead with the warm weather features stealing the headlines, but winter weather is waiting for us again soon.
The video will cover most of the trends but here is a quick rundown:
Tonight/Early Friday: Rain showers increase. Some thunder. Nothing severe.
Friday afternoon: Main focus for rain will be over Kentucky. Warming up.
Friday night (late)/Early Saturday: Period of heavy rain/strong gusty winds.
Saturday afternoon: Windy with a line of t-storms POSSIBLE. Quite warm.
Once we move into next Tuesday, the wintry issues return.
