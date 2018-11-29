Tyra out recruiting, could make coaching hire soon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville could have a new football coach by the end of next week.
UofL athletic director Vince Tyra said he hopes to make a hire soon during an interview with radio host Howie Lindsey on his show “Louisville First with Howie Lindsey” on 790 KRD Thursday morning.
“I still think we’ve got time to work through this week and next and have a decision made hopefully by the end of next week,” Tyra said.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Tyra said he received more inquires from coaches Wednesday night after former UofL quarterback and assistant coach Jeff Brohm announced he would not be taking the position and would stay at Purdue.
In the meantime, Tyra said the university is continuing to recruit and maintain their players. Tyra said he was going to be recruiting at several schools.
“I’ll be in probably seven, eight high schools locally today and tomorrow recruiting kids and talking to coaches,” he said. “We’re not gonna stop recruiting and maintaining our guys for the 2019 and 2020 class while we nail down who that is and work around those coaches' schedules.”
Bobby Petrino was fired following the Cards' 2-8 start. Lorenzo Ward was named interim coach for the final two games, which UofL lost in blowout fashion.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.