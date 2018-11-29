UPS prepares for busy holiday season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Peak season is officially underway at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Package after package is being sorted then sent on its way, and it's only going to get busier.
A company spokesperson said volume nearly doubles at the Louisville facility in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
"There's a lot of people putting in a lot of hours," package handler Luke Ashby said.
UPS ships 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Company officials said they have shipped an increase of 3.5% more packages this year.
“We used to call e-commerce ‘the e-commerce boom’,” spokesperson Michelle Polk said. “It’s not a boom anymore. It’s this continued growth.”
On their busiest day, which the company projects to be December 19, miles of tracks will help ship 38 million packages alone-compared to a normal daily load of 1.6 million.
"We're kind of playing Santa Claus a little bit," supervisor Jordan Maynard said. "We get to be shipping the packages."
With lights and trees set up in one of the sorting buildings, it's clear workers take that responsibility seriously.
"Could be someone's engagement ring, could be some child's toy," Ashby said, regarding the packages passing by on the conveyor belt.
He and others add sorting that precious cargo takes a lot of technology, but also a lot of sweat.
"The bags are heavy because imagine they're holding your iPhone, and your tablet," Maynard said. "It's 20 to 30 in a bag."
If that doesn't scare you off, UPS officials said they're still hiring for this holiday season, which could help you out if you're trying to fatten your wallet or even cut out some holiday calories.
"There's a lot of walking," Ashby said. "I know someone yesterday put in 36,000 steps. For most of those people tracking their steps, that's a lot."
Spokespeople said they’ve already hired 2,600 new temporary employees.
So now, the toughest part of the job for some depends largely on the forecast.
"Yesterday was a little chilly, but this is nice weather," Leslie Gorin, a ramp unloader, said.
Nice weather on a late-November day that may be the calm before the storm.
“Today is a slower day,” Maynard said. “So, we’re grateful.”
UPS has laid out its shipping deadlines online.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.