Viola Davis to star as Shirley Chisholm in Amazon project

This combination photo shows actress Viola Davis, during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 9, 2018, left, and Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1971. Davis is gearing up to play groundbreaking politician in a film for Amazon Studios. The company said Thursday, Nov. 29, that Davis has signed on to star in and produce the project about Chisholm, who was also the first woman to seek the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. (AP Photo)