Alert Day Status

Here is the breakdown of how the next 36-48 hours is trending...
Rest of today-Midnight: Any shower action far south. Foggy/misty much of the day with temperatures slowly rising into the 50s.
Midnight-4am: You will start to see a big ramp up of rain/thunderstorms across AR/MS/TN/MO during this time. This is the warm front surging north. It will send in a period of heavy rain (perhaps thunder). We start to warm up as well.
4am-8am: The warm front rain arrives. Heavy at time. Breezy. Nothing severe expected.
8am-1pm: Another band of heavy rain/wind to our west will move in. Even general wind during this time could gust near 40 mph. Continuing to warm.
1pm-3pm: Heavy rain band pulls to the north/east. This is the questionable part of the forecast. How quickly does that rain exit? A slower exit/speed would mean we stay below record warmth (record is 70°) and mainly cloudy. A faster exit could lead to some sun breaks and certainly push us to record levels. This time period is crucial for the next part...
3pm-9pm: Depending on the above, we could end up mainly dry, windy and warm. Or facing a quick line of strong/severe thunderstorms racing through.
9pm-1am: Assuming the thunderstorm threat has passed, we then enter a dry period as we cool back down slightly.
Sunday: Mainly sunny is the trend with gusty winds at times. Highs will vary from the lower 50s north to mid 60s south. Louisville will be in the middle.
So as you can see this setup is still in the “potential” stage as we won’t really get good data on how this will play out until the morning. Our Alert Day is out not to scare you, but to bring awareness of active weather (heavy rain, gusty winds and perhaps strong thunderstorms). It doesn’t always mean severe weather is likely but the elements could certainly impact your plans.
We will be monitoring the situation carefully so be sure to check back with the forecast often over the next 24 hours.
Enjoy the weekend!
