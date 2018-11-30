Cherokee Park’s Castleman statue vandalized for the fourth time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A controversial statue in Cherokee Triangle has been vandalized for the fourth time.
Someone painted “House Homeless” and “No Borders” on the statue of John Breckinridge Castleman in Cherokee Park. A cup of white paint and a paintbrush were left behind.
The statue is still covered in orange paint from the last time it was hit in February. It was also doused in orange paint in August 2017, right after the clashes in Charlottesville. The city paid more than 8,000 dollars to clean the statue.
Castleman served as a confederate officer during the Civil War and helped establish many of the Olmsted parks, including Cherokee.
But the statue may not sit in Cherokee Triangle much longer.
In August after a series of public and private meetings and forums, the city announced that the Castleman statue and one of George D. Prentice outside the Main Library would both be removed by the end of the year.
Prentice was a Louisville newspaper editor who was pro-slavery and critical of immigration and Catholic beliefs.
In July 2018, a panel appointed by the city found the statues were determined to validate symbols of racism or bigoted ideology. The panel said that Confederate statues or monuments had no place in Louisville.
The city is still in talks with Cave Hill Cemetery about relocating them there. If a location isn’t found, the plan is to move the statues to storage.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.