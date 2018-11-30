Child passes away in hospital after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning killed father, sibling

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An eight-year-old girl has passed away after she suffered from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a Louisville garage with several other family members.
Wednesday morning, the girl’s father, Juvenal Garcia Mora, 39, and her three-year-old brother, Cruz Isaac Garcia, were found dead in the family’s garage on Plaudit Way in Valley Station.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the girl who died as eight-year-old Mayra D. Garcia.
Louisville Metro Police officials said their deaths were a “horrific accident.”
Police believe the father was warming up his car while getting ready for work when he succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Mayra Garcia was alive when officers arrived and rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital. She passed away on Thursday evening just before 6 p.m., the coroner confirmed.
The official cause of death for the family is pending an investigation.
