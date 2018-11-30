Coroner: Tree branch kills man helping family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died while he was helping a family member cut branches after a storm has been identified.
Richard Freeh, 46, died in the 7700 block of Cedar Creek Road on Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
Russ said it appeared Freeh was cutting branches with a chainsaw when he either fell or was knocked off of a ladder by a large branch and a large branch landed on his chest.
Freeh’s death was ruled accidental.
