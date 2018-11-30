Durr scores 25, dishes out career-high 8 assists in 85-68 win over Nebraska

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Asia Durr finished with 25 points and a career-high eight assists as Louisville women’s basketball downed Nebraska 85-68 on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center to claim victory in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Louisville improves to 7-0 on the season with the win, while Nebraska falls to 2-4. Louisville and Nebraska traded points for much of the first quarter until the Cardinals broke away with a 6-0 run in the last two minutes to take a 21-14 lead.
Louisville continued to build on their lead in the second quarter and took a 40-31 advantage into the half. The Cardinals maintained the lead the rest of the way, extending the cushion to as many as 24 points on the way to the 85-68 win.
Durr finished the night with 25 points on 8-17 shooting, including 4-9 from 3-point range. She also added a career-high eight assists, five of which came in the fourth quarter.
Sam Fuehring tallied a double-double with 14 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, while Arica Carter and Bionca Dunhamrounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Kylee Shook grabbed nine boards to set a season-high, while adding eight points. The Cardinals shot 51.6 percent from the floor, eclipsing the 50 percent mark for the fifth time this season. On the defensive end, they held Nebraska to 42.3 percent shooting. They have yet to allow an opponent to shoot above 50 percent this year. The Cardinals continue their homestand on Sunday when they take on Tennessee State at 2 p.m.
Official release from UofL sports information