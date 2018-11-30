Five Questions on Bardstown Road Aglow

In 2011, Wendy’s first agreed to decorate the big spruce for Bardstown Road Aglow. At that time it was about 30 feet in height. It’s even taller today. Since that first year, Wendy’s installs the lights each holiday season, Santa arrives by trolley, there’s free coffee and hot chocolate, there’s the countdown to the tree lighting, and then Santa is off aboard the Thirsty Peddler to his next destination at the Park Polar Palooza.