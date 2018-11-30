FORECAST: Gloomy with morning fog and rain

FORECAST: Gloomy with morning fog and rain
By Brian Goode | November 30, 2018 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:51 AM

ALERT DAYS: Saturday (12/1/18)

ALERTS: FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain possible SATURDAY: Gusty thunderstorms, isolated severe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The early morning rain will gradually fade towards the afternoon; those further south keep spotty shower chances into the afternoon.

>> See the WAVE 3 Weather winter forecast

Fog has significantly lowered visibility for many locations this morning and will continue to do so till the afternoon.

After a break from the showers, widespread rain returns late tonight as temperatures hover in the 50s. By mid-Saturday morning, rain will begin to fade as drier air moves in. Temperatures will rise into the 60s as winds gust into the 30 mph range.

Grab-N-Go: November 30, 2018

The severe weather threat for Saturday is low but it's certainly there. A decent break from the morning rain and clouds will result in the potential for strong to severe storms during the early evening; our main threat will be damaging winds. If the rain and clouds linger longer, the threat will be lower.

The weekend ends on a drier note before another front brings the chance of rain and snow Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST

TODAY: Foggy; AM Showers (40%); Warmer; HIGH: 60°

TONIGHT: Cloudy; Widespread rain late (100%); LOW: 52°

SATURDAY (ALERT DAY): AM rain (100%); Windy; PM thunderstorms possible, some strong (60%); HIGH: 70°

IN THE APP - Hourly Forecast, updated often - Alert Day: Heavy rain/strong winds possible Saturday - Earliest Alert: Watching the first weekend in December

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.