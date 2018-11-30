FORECAST: Gloomy with morning fog and rain

ALERT DAYS: Saturday (12/1/18)
ALERTS: FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain possible SATURDAY: Gusty thunderstorms, isolated severe
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The early morning rain will gradually fade towards the afternoon; those further south keep spotty shower chances into the afternoon.
Fog has significantly lowered visibility for many locations this morning and will continue to do so till the afternoon.
After a break from the showers, widespread rain returns late tonight as temperatures hover in the 50s. By mid-Saturday morning, rain will begin to fade as drier air moves in. Temperatures will rise into the 60s as winds gust into the 30 mph range.
The severe weather threat for Saturday is low but it's certainly there. A decent break from the morning rain and clouds will result in the potential for strong to severe storms during the early evening; our main threat will be damaging winds. If the rain and clouds linger longer, the threat will be lower.
The weekend ends on a drier note before another front brings the chance of rain and snow Monday and Tuesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Foggy; AM Showers (40%); Warmer; HIGH: 60°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Widespread rain late (100%); LOW: 52°
SATURDAY (ALERT DAY): AM rain (100%); Windy; PM thunderstorms possible, some strong (60%); HIGH: 70°
IN THE APP - Hourly Forecast, updated often - Alert Day: Heavy rain/strong winds possible Saturday - Earliest Alert: Watching the first weekend in December
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.