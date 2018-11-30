Jeff Brohm describes ‘excruciating’ decision in emotional radio interview

“The question you (have) to ask yourself is, can you turn your back on these people just to do what’s strictly best for you, and not maybe the right thing to do, and that’s what I had to figure out,” Brohm said. “I got a guy like (former Trinity star) Rondale Moore. Up for the Heisman his first year. Achieved things his first year that I don’t even think (he thought) he could do. When I was around him and his family and his uncle, trust me, every time I’m there, they ask me, ‘Hey coach, I only want to come there if you’re gonna be there.’”