1 shot, trooper injured in officer-involved shooting

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A man was shot and a trooper was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Frankfort.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were assisting Frankfort Police Department to try and stop a person who fled from a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Friday.
KSP Trooper Bernis Napier said once they located the suspect there was an interaction with troopers and shots were fired on U.S. 127 at Leonardwood Drive.
Several lanes of U.S. 127 were blocked off following the shooting. Eastbound ramps to U.S. 127 from Interstate 64 were also blocked.
The shooting remains under investigation.
