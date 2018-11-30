Louisville company deals with aftermath of California wildfires

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Atria in Louisville owns senior living homes, three of which are in California. The senior living operator is headquartered in Louisville and owns communities all over the country.
All of Atria’s California senior living facilities were evacuated due to wildfires that ravaged parts of Northern and Southern California through November.
In Southern California, residents are back in their homes.
But at one of the facilities in Paradise, California, the building--which housed about 100 residents--is ruined.
“We haven’t been able to go back to the town yet because it is still under evacuation order,” Atria SVP of Operations and Chief of Staff Joshua Krull said.
Once a vibrant place, it was destroyed by flames. Pictures of wheelchairs left in front of the charred building show just how fast employees and residents had to move.
“It’s unpredictable and really is the way the wind blows,” Krull said. “That’s what we have to be prepared for.”
Krull said travel bags were packed in advance and all of the California residents were taken to a hotel in Sacramento.
“You are taking residents who have needs,” Krull said. “They may have cognitive impairment or other things. You have to have the right hotel.”
There are at least a dozen other senior living homes in Paradise. The town is known as a retirement community. Many on the Sheriff Department’s list of missing people are in their 80s and 90s.
“Being prepared is the only way we can be effective when something is happening,” Krull said.
Atria safely relocated all their Paradise residents. Now, the employees who put their lives on hold as the fire burned must figure out what’s next for them.
“These employees lost their place to live,” Krull said. “We had 30 to 35 people lose their home and everything in them.”
The employees at Atria are fundraising to help their fellow employees in Paraidise who were displaced. Visit donate.atriacares.com for more info on how you can help.
