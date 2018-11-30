Main Street sewer line repair almost complete

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The final phase of repairs to a large sewer line below Main Street is almost finished.
The sewer line is 20-feet below Main Street and 84-inches in diameter. Contractors with MSD are almost done installing corrosion-resistant PVC panels to repair the line.
MSD said they estimate wastewater flow will be restored to the pipe by Dec. 10.
The sewer line under repair carries 40 percent of the Metro’s wastewater to the water treatment center for proper treatment before it is released into the Ohio River.
Crews will still have to remove the “pump-around.” which will begin on Dec. 12 and continue through Dec. 21.
The Main Street line repair is just one of several MSD repair projects currently underway downtown.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.