Man accused of raping teenager at Henryville business

BY APRILE RICKERT, NEWS AND TRIBUNE
HENRYVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - A Henryville man has been charged with rape after allegedly assaulting a female employee of a neighboring business Saturday in a walk-in cooler.
Jaskaran Singh, 19, is charged with a level 3 felony for rape, a level 5 and level 6 felony for sexual misconduct with a minor and a level 6 felony for criminal confinement. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
According to court records, Clark County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Henryville residence just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of sexual assault. There, a juvenile under 16 told police she had been at work at the sub shop attached to the Marathon gas station on Franke Road when she was assaulted by a man who was working in the gas station portion.
The victim said she had gone into the walk-in cooler around 7 p.m. to get things ready for the next day when the man, later identified as Singh, came into the cooler, pushed her arms behind her and pulled her to the floor. She said he then began forcefully kissing and manually assaulting and penetrating her.
She said he told her not to tell anyone; she was able to escape, hiding in the bathroom as he yelled and banged on the door. When he stopped, the alleged victim ran to a nearby business and called a family member.
Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples said Singh was arrested without incident around 10 p.m. the same day. He was released Tuesday after paying the $15,000 cash only bond,
Pretrial conferences are scheduled for Jan. 9, Jan. 30 and Feb. 27 with a jury trial scheduled for March 12 at 9 a.m.