Man accused of threatening Trinity released from jail, ordered to stay off social media

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man accused of threatening a Louisville high school on Twitter appeared in court Friday.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Thor H. Wiljanen, 29, by his attorney, Ted Shouse, on Friday.
Police said Wiljanen was behind the Twitter account “Proud Clarion,” which sent several threatening tweets following Jeff Brohm’s decision to reject Louisville’s offer to become its football coach, choosing to remain at Purdue instead. The threats prompted Trinity officials to cancel classes.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Wiljanen was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to have contact with Trinity High School. The judge also ordered Wiljanen to stay off social media.
“You got yourself into a heap of trouble over something that, I don’t know the bottom line here, but I can just tell you you landed in jail over it,” the judge told him.
Wiljanen is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.