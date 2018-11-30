Man involved in crash died of natural causes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was pronounced dead following a crash died of natural causes, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Donald Watkins, 55, crashed in the 400 block of Northwestern parkway around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to deputy coroner Anthony Wight.
Watkins was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Wight said Watkins cause of death was ruled natural from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
