Man killed in Charlestown crash identified

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) – A man who died following a crash in Charlestown has been identified.
Justin Baird, 38, was involved in a crash on State Road 62 at Industrial Park on Thursday, according to Jefferson County deputy coroner Larry Carroll.
Baird was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Funeral arraignments for Baird are being handled by Grayson Funeral Home.
Charlestown police are continuing to investigate the crash.
