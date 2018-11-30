Mother files lawsuit after son dies in police custody

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A mother filed a lawsuit after her son died in police custody.
Jerod Draper, 40, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 following a vehicle pursuit in Corydon.
Police said he had blood coming from cuts on his wrists when he was arrested and he told officers he was suicidal.
Draper was taken to Harrison County Hospital, evaluated and cleared by medical staff before being transported to jail.
While he was in jail, correctional staff struggled to restrain him and prevent him from doing harm to himself and the staff.
Draper was placed in a restraint chair and police said he began banging his head violently on the chair. Correctional staff attempted to prevent his injury and hold his helmet in place. Later a taser was deployed.
EMS was called the next afternoon to Draper’s cell and he continued trying to kick staff and EMS while being placed on a gurney. After being placed on the gurney, Draper became unresponsive.
Draper was transported to Harrison County Hospital where doctors game him a preliminary drug screen and found methamphetamine in his system. He was transported to Norton Brownsboro Hospital and pronounced dead at 8 p.m. on Oct. 5.
His mother’s attorney, Larry Wilder, said police did not do enough to keep Draper safe and disregarded his needs.
“They took him into custody. He couldn't go anywhere and get help of his own. He couldn't call his mother. He couldn't call anyone and say 'I need help and here's what happened.' Instead the people who detained him chose to disregard what they needed to do and their response was to tase a fellow who was dying,” Wilder said.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said staff used the taser in order to gain compliance.
