Multiple people killed in southern Indiana plane crash

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Multiple people died when a plane crashed near Borden, Indiana, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said.
The plane crashed in a heavily-wooded area in the 2300 block of Crone Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police.
Noel said the aircraft was small and designed to carry fewer than 10 passengers. It is believed the plane crashed after taking off from Clark County Regional Airport.
No survivors have been located.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.