New Dress for Success location opens in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A program that works to help women succeed in professional settings has a new location in Louisville.
Dress for Success opened in the NuLu neighborhood, next to downtown. The organization hosted an open house for the public Thursday, but has been in the space for a few months.
Women who are referred to Dress for Success, after they schedule an interview for a job, are given one business suit and all the accessories needed for that interview.
If they are hired, they are invited to come back for another suit.
But that’s not all the organization does.
“Our mission here is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire, a network of support and development tools to help them thrive in work and in life,” Dress for Success Executive Director Michelle Dayvault said.
Since 2000, Dress for Success Louisville has served more than 16,000 women.
They are always looking for donations of gently-used professional attire. Click or tap here for more information on how you can help.
