Old Winn Dixie gets new life as home goods store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An old Winn Dixie building in Old Louisville is getting new life as a home goods store.
Home Center Department Store opened Thursday. The store will offer furniture, mattresses, rugs, linens and more.
The building, located at 1148 S. Fourth Street near Fourth and Oak, has been vacant for over a decade.
The business is the third to open in Old Louisville over the past three months. Adrienne & Company Bakery opened its first Louisville location in September just down the street, and Barry’s Cheesesteaks opened a second location at Second Street and Oak.
