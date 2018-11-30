Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old in Russell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.
A call of a shooting came in at 7:22 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Elliott Avenue.
Once on scene, police found one victim. a 9-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The child was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital, LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
It was unclear if the victim lived in the area.
No suspect information or motive was provided. It was not clear what the victim or the suspect were doing in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).
